Ex-ambassador, investment CEO seeks Pennsylvania Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Carla Sands, former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Denmark, says she’ll join the crowded Republican primary field for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat. Sands’ announcement Tuesday comes after months of making the rounds of the state Republican Party’s circuit of dinners, meet-and-greets and fundraisers. The race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat is expected to be one of the nation’s most competitive in 2022. The 60-year-old Sands grew up in Cumberland County, outside Harrisburg, and spent much of her adult life living in California. There, she took over as CEO of Vintage Capital Group, the real estate investment firm founded by her late husband, Fred Sands, who died in 2015.