OWEGO (WBNG) -- The 2021 Central New York Firemen's Association Annual Convention will be held in Owego from July 8 to 11.

The convention will contain a golf tournament, hose racing, a parade and more.

The full itinerary of the convention is posted below:

Fire department's and fire companies are welcome to sign up and participate in the convention.

For more information and to sign up, click here.