Five former Cornell athletes to represent the US in the 2020 Olympics

ITHACA (WBNG) -- Cornell fans will have five extra reasons to watch the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games.

The United States will feature five former Cornell athletes on this years summer team:

Tracey Eisser '12 - Rowing

Michael Grady '19 - Rowing

Taylor Knibb '20 - Triathlon

Rudy Winkler '17 - Hammer Throw

Kyle Dake '13 - Wrestling

Dake told 12 News that it had been a long time coming and finally being able to call himself an olympian is a great feeling.

"Won a state title in high school then won NCAA championships in college and everyone has kind of been behind me and wanna see me succeed and do really well," he said.

"Having finally punched that ticket and getting to go to Tokyo for the 2021 games is pretty exciting."

Dake and his fellow Big Red Alumni will look to add to the total of 61 total Cornell Olympic medals.