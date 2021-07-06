Skip to Content

Galesburg, an American crossroad, tunes out feuding Congress

12:04 am National News from the Associated Press

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) — In the small Illinois city of Galesburg, people aren’t talking about the arguments consuming the nation’s capital. They’re talking about local crime, race, post-pandemic life and whether they can still get along with each other in divisive times. Those concerns stood out in nearly 30 interviews with residents. Although these voices are very far from Washington, they will be heard loudly in 2022. Galesburg is in one of only a few dozen swing districts in the country. That means outsize influence in midterm elections that will determine control of Congress and the fate of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

