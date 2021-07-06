Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Odúbel Herrera hit a three-run homer, and the Philadelphia Phillies went deep five times while handing the Chicago Cubs their 10th straight loss with a 13-3 romp. Andrew Knapp, Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins and Alec Bohm also connected. The Cubs remained winless since Zach Davies and three relievers combined to no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24. They also extended their worst losing streak since a 12-game slide in May 2012. Herrera’s drive against reliever Kohl Stewart capped a six-run eighth that broke open a 4-2 game.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Gamel homered twice and drove in six runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Atlanta Braves 11-1 on Monday night. Gamel took Max Fried (5-5) over the fence in center field for a two-run home run in the fourth. He doubled home Bryan Reynolds in the sixth and added a three-run shot in the seventh. The Pirates have won two straight following a six-game losing streak. Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits each for Atlanta, but the Braves missed a chance to get back to .500 for the first time in a month.