Jill Croce is the latest edition to the evening news team. During her time at WBNG, she will anchor the 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts alongside Scott Sasina and report during the day.

Prior to arriving in the Southern Tier, Jill was a morning co-anchor and producer at WVVA, the NBC affiliate in Bluefield, West Virginia. The “WVVA Today” morning trio received recognition in 2020 for being the Best AM Newscast from the West Virginia Broadcasters Association.

Jill has major market experience through United States Traffic Network as a traffic producer for CBS 3 in Philadelphia. Every ten minutes or so she had to assemble new traffic maps, live camera shots, find traffic delays and contact PennDOT for details. The company also had her fill in on WXPN radio as a traffic reporter.

Outside of work you can always find Jill hiking, kayaking or practicing martial arts.