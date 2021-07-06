Lebanon caretaker premier pleads for aid as crisis worsens

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister is appealing to the international community to save his country from “death and demise” as multiple crises push it dangerously close to total collapse. Hassan Diab spoke to diplomats in Lebanon on Tuesday. Lebanese politicians have failed to agree on forming a new government, nearly a year after Diab’s Cabinet resigned. Diab urged friendly nations to extend assistance despite the lack of a new government, saying that linking aid to reform of a deeply corrupt system has become a “threat to the lives of Lebanese” and to the country’s stability.