Nearly 8.5 million pounds of chicken recalled due to possible contamination

(WBNG) -- The Food and Safety Inspection Services (FSIS) announced that Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling more than 8.4 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

FSIS said the fully cooked chicken products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

The recalled products have the establishment number "EST. P-7089" on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled products are listed here.

According to FSIS, two people have become sick with listeriosis, and in conjunction with the CDC, has determined that "there is evidence linking the Listeria monocytogenes illnesses to pre-cooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc." The CDC reported one person has died.

The CDC advises people to throw away the product or return it to the store.

Additionally, the CDC says people should clean out their fridge, containers or surfaces that may have come into contact with the product. They said listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can spread to other foods and surfaces.

For more information from FSIS, click here.