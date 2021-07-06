Rescuers search for missing in Japan amid fresh slide risks

TOKYO (AP) — Rescue workers are facing the risk of more mudslides as they search for more than two dozen people still missing three days after a torrent of mud and debris ripped through a Japanese resort town and killed at least four people. About 2,000 rescuers were deployed Tuesday in the ravaged part of Atami, where workers and dogs carefully searched inside homes that were destroyed and filled with mud in the disaster. A slight rain continued to fall and the risk of further mudslides occasionally disrupted operations.