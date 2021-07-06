Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 2:39 PM EDT until TUE 3:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Otsego County in central New York…

Broome County in central New York…

Northwestern Delaware County in central New York…

East central Tioga County in central New York…

Southern Chenango County in central New York…

* Until 315 PM EDT.

* At 239 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Norwich to near Whitney Point to near Newark Valley,

moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Oneonta, Endicott, Norwich,

Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine and Sidney.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH