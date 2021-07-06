Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 5:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT

FOR WESTERN BROOME…NORTHEASTERN TIOGA AND SOUTHWESTERN CHENANGO

COUNTIES…

At 526 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Whitney Point,

or 8 miles south of Marathon, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Maine, Nanticoke, Port Dickinson,

Berkshire, Richford, Newark Valley and Whitney Point.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH