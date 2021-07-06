Southern Tier Tuesdays: Women’s Hope Homes

(WBNG) -- Women's Hope Homes is this week's winner of a two-thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The non-profit provides residential programs to women in need. They add that their mission is to "restore broken lives."

Initiatives include helping women through addiction recovery and unprepared/unplanned pregnancy. Programs are free to participants.

Women's Hope Homes is currently renovating their facility and says the grant will help them achieve their goal.

"$250,000 remodel project that's going to give us 14 beds when it's completed. And once that's done, then we can move everything in and begin the process of hosting people from the community into the homes," explained Rev. Will Hampton, Pastor at Women's Hope Homes, adding, "Right now we're really working on the construction end of that project."

Hampton adds that the organization hopes to complete the project within a few months.

To reach Women's Hope Homes, you can do so online at their website, by phone at (607) 222-0786 or stop by their location at 1 Chrisfield Ave. Johnson City, NY 13790. You can also follow them on social media at @WomensHopeHome607 on Facebook.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com