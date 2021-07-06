United Way surpasses $1.7 million Community Campaign goal
(WBNG) -- The United Way of Broome County reached its yearly fundraising goal.
Since the beginning of the month, the United Way said it has raised more than $1.7 million as part of its community campaign.
The non-profit said it has committed more than $2 million to 45 other local non-profits.
United Way Executive Director Lorianne Welch told 12 news that the organization is thankful to the community for it to have such a large impact.
"Despite the challenges that each individual and business in our community has faced, they stepped up to the plate and they did what they had to do to make sure the needs in our community were continued to be met, and so as a result of that generosity, we have exceeded our goal," Welch said.
The money raised is given to the group to help support the basic needs of the community.
It also supports capital improvements and programs to support healthy lifestyles.
All the recipient locations are listed below:
- ACCORD, A Center for Dispute Resolution
- Action for Older Persons
- American Civic Association
- American Red Cross, Southern Tier Chapter
- Association for Vision Rehabilitation &
- Employment (AVRE)
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers
- Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton
- Broome County Council of Churches
- Broome County Gang Prevention
- Broome County Urban League
- Broome-Tioga NAACP
- Catholic Charities of Broome County
- Children's Home of Wyoming Conference
- Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County
- Crime Victims Assistance Center
- Deposit Foundation
- Downtown Binghamton Courtyard Market
- Fairview Recovery Services
- Family & Children's Counseling Services
- Family Enrichment Network
- Family Planning of South Central New York
- Fenton Free Library
- First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City
- • Food Bank of the Southern Tier
- Handicapped Children's Association of
- Southern New York
- Jewish Community Center of Binghamton
- Life Choices Center
- Literacy Volunteers of Broome-TiMeals on Wheels of Western Broome
- Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier
- Mom's House of Endicott
- Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network
- Rise-NY
- Rural Health Network of South Central New York
- Salvation Army, Binghamton Corps
- Samaritan Counseling Center of the Southern Tier
- Southern Tier Independence Center
- Stack Project
- Stand With Me Assistance Dog Team Training,
- Truth Pharm
- VINES
- Volunteers of America of Western New York
- Wilson Children's Center
- YMCA of Broome County
- YWCA of Binghamton/Broome County