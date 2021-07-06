United Way surpasses $1.7 million Community Campaign goal

(WBNG) -- The United Way of Broome County reached its yearly fundraising goal.

Since the beginning of the month, the United Way said it has raised more than $1.7 million as part of its community campaign.

The non-profit said it has committed more than $2 million to 45 other local non-profits.

United Way Executive Director Lorianne Welch told 12 news that the organization is thankful to the community for it to have such a large impact.

"Despite the challenges that each individual and business in our community has faced, they stepped up to the plate and they did what they had to do to make sure the needs in our community were continued to be met, and so as a result of that generosity, we have exceeded our goal," Welch said.

The money raised is given to the group to help support the basic needs of the community.

It also supports capital improvements and programs to support healthy lifestyles.

All the recipient locations are listed below: