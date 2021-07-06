Virus cases jump 1,200 in South Korea amid slow vaccination

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is seeing a steep rise in coronavirus infections unseen since the worst of its outbreak last winter while most of its people are still unvaccinated. The 1,212 new cases added Wednesday is near the country’s pandemic high. Health experts say the government sent the wrong message to the public by pushing for a premature easing of social distancing despite a steadily rising caseload. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said officials will consider tougher social distancing rules if transmissions continue to grow. He pleaded for public vigilance and said the situation was an emergency “where we need to invest all our abilities to respond.”