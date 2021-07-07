12-foot-long python escapes inside Louisiana’s largest mall

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A search is on for a 12-foot-long python that escaped from its enclosure inside Louisiana’s largest shopping mall. Media outlets report that Cara got loose Tuesday from her enclosure at the Blue Zoo in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. She remained on the loose Wednesday morning. Handlers describe Cara as “very sweet, and want people to know that Burmese pythons aren’t venomous. Authorities said the aquarium was closed while search efforts continued, but the Mall of Louisiana would remain open.