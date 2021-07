WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. .10-.50” 70% High 86 (84-88) Wind SW turning NW 5-15 G20 mph

It's going to be another active weather day. We're going to be warm and muggy again. A front is sagging across Lake Ontario. This will trigger afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible again today.