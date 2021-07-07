Stocks edge higher as investors await latest Fed minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak. Investors are watching the bond market, where yields have tumbled sharply in the last couple of days despite solid economic data. Bank stocks shook off an early slide as interest rates continue falling. Technology and industrial stocks led the broader market higher. Energy stocks fell as the price of oil dropped. Investors will get minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting at 2 p.m. Eastern. Wall Street will be looking for additional clues about the Fed’s thinking on interest rates and inflation.