Australia’s largest city Sydney locks down for third week

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sydney’s two-week lockdown has been extended for another week due to the vulnerability of an Australian population largely unvaccinated against COVID-19. The extension means most children will not return to school next week following their midyear break. New South Wales state leaders say the extension through July 16 was made on health advice because a number of cases were still infectious. Twenty-seven new infections reported Wednesday were from the delta variant, which is considered more contagious than the original coronavirus or other variants. Only 9% of Australian adults are fully vaccinated.