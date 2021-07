CHENANGO FORKS (WBNG) -- July 7 was the first day of the Chenango Forks Central School District's summer meals program.

Meals will be provided to children ages 18 and younger free of charge.

Meals can be picked up outside Chenango Forks Elementary School every Wednesday from July 7 to August 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Jill LaBar of Chenango Forks School District.