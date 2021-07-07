Flood Advisory from WED 5:42 PM EDT until WED 7:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northern Broome County in central New York…

West Central Chenango County in central New York…

* Until 745 PM EDT.

* At 542 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

stationary thunderstorms in the vicinity of Smithville Flats and

Smithville Center. This will cause small stream flooding in the

area and points downstream. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Greene, Smithville Flats and Smithville Center.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

