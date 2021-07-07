Haitian leader’s killing draws condemnation, calls for calm

BERLIN (AP) — The assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse has drawn shock and condemnation from leaders in other parts of the world, along with calls for calm and unity in Haiti. Moïse was killed in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday, according to Haiti’s interim prime minister. First lady Martine Moïse was shot in the overnight attack and hospitalized. It wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the assassination in the troubled Caribbean nation. U.S. President Joe Biden condemned what he called a “heinous act.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all Haitians “to preserve the constitutional order, remain united in the face of this abhorrent act and reject all violence.”