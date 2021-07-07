Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and tied a career high with five hits, Andrew McCutchen smacked a grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies handed Chicago its 11th straight loss, beating the Cubs 15-10. Rhys Hoskins also went deep. The Phillies jumped on Jake Arrieta (5-9) after beating Chicago 13-3 the previous night and finished two shy of a season high with 16 hits. The Cubs, meanwhile, extended their worst skid since they dropped 12 in a row in May 2012. They remained winless since Zach Davies and three relievers combined to no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24.

PITTSBRUGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds drew a four-pitch walk from a Tyler Matzek, forcing in the winning run in the ninth inning and giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves and a three-game winning streak. Rookie Rodolfo Castro, recalled from Double-A Altoona before the game, worked an eight-pitch walk from Matzek leading off. Adam Frazier slapped a single though a big hole at shortstop that was vacated because of an infield shift, and Ke’Bryan Hayes on a full count and Reynolds got the second game-ending RBI of his career. Matzek threw just eight of 20 pitches for strikes.

CHICAGO (AP) — Odúbel Herrera hit a three-run homer, and the Philadelphia Phillies went deep five times while handing the Chicago Cubs their 10th straight loss with a 13-3 romp. Andrew Knapp, Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins and Alec Bohm also connected. The Cubs remained winless since Zach Davies and three relievers combined to no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24. They also extended their worst losing streak since a 12-game slide in May 2012. Herrera’s drive against reliever Kohl Stewart capped a six-run eighth that broke open a 4-2 game.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Gamel homered twice and drove in six runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Atlanta Braves 11-1 on Monday night. Gamel took Max Fried (5-5) over the fence in center field for a two-run home run in the fourth. He doubled home Bryan Reynolds in the sixth and added a three-run shot in the seventh. The Pirates have won two straight following a six-game losing streak. Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits each for Atlanta, but the Braves missed a chance to get back to .500 for the first time in a month.

HOUSTON (AP) — Dicky Maegle, the Rice running back tackled in the 1954 Cotton Bowl by an Alabama player who came off the bench, has died. Rice University said Maegle passed away Sunday. He was 86. In one of the most legendary plays in college football history, Maegle was running near midfield when Alabama co-captain Tommy Lewis came off the bench and threw a blindside block that knocked Maegle to the ground. Officials awarded Maegle a 95-yard touchdown run. He also had TD runs of 79 and 34 yards as Rice beat the Crimson Tide 28-6 on New Year’s Day.