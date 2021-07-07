Honolulu officers want charges dismissed in fatal shooting

HONOLULU (AP) — Three Honolulu police officers are asking a judge to dismiss charges against them in connection with a shooting that killed a 16-year-old Micronesian boy. A motion to dismiss says prosecutors pursuing charges against the officers after a grand jury declined to indict them “is statutorily and constitutionally impermissible.” The April 5 shooting killed Iremamber Sykap, who police said was driving a stolen car linked to an armed robbery, burglary, purse-snatching and car theft. Prosecutors filed murder and attempted murder charges after a grand jury declined to indict the officers. Honolulu prosecutors are reviewing the motion and will respond in court.