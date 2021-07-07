Hungary issues fine over book featuring ‘rainbow families’

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian authorities have fined the distributor of a children’s book that features families headed by same-sex parents using a law prohibiting unfair commercial practices. The $830 fine comes as a law that prohibits depicting homosexuality or gender reassignment to minors is set to take effect in Hungary on Thursday. European Union officials have strongly criticized the law. Amid the escalation, a county government fined the Foundation for Rainbow Families for distributing “What a Family.” The book is a Hungarian translation of two works by American author Lawrence Schimel. A county official told HirTV that the distributor violated the law by failing to clearly indicate “What a Family!” contained “content which deviates from the norm.”