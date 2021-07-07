Kosovo adopts resolution to condemn 1995 Srebrenica massacre

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s parliament has adopted a resolution on the 1995 massacre of about 8,000 Bosnian men and boys in Srebrenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina by Bosnian Serb troops, branded as genocide by a U.N. war crimes court. Wednesday’s vote was initiated by the Vakat coalition of parties representing the Bosnian minority in Kosovo. The Srpska Lista party of Kosovo’s ethnic Serb minority boycotted the session. Kosovo’s 1998-1999 war was the next in line in the violent break-up of former Yugoslavia, and left more than 10,000 mainly ethnic Albanians killed. More than 1,600 people are still missing.