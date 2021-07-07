Skip to Content

Police: 3 undercover officers shot, wounded in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say three undercover law enforcement officers were shot and wounded while driving onto an expressway on Chicago’s South Side and that a “person of interest” was in custody and being questioned by detectives. The shooting occurred at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday near the 22nd District police station. Chicago police Superintendent David Brown says the two agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and a Chicago officer were in an unmarked undercover vehicle. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening. The shooting comes the same day as a scheduled visit to suburban Crystal Lake, Illinois, by President Joe Biden. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to discuss gun control and the city’s violence with the president. 

