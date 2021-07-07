Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 11:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTSEGO…CENTRAL BROOME…WESTERN DELAWARE…

SOUTHERN CHENANGO…NORTHEASTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE

COUNTIES…

At 1023 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Whitney Point to Pleasant Mount, moving northeast

at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The highest winds

will be with a dangerous microburst across northeastern

Broome and southern Chenango counties.

SOURCE…Law enforcement has reported numerous trees and wires down.

Widespread power outages in Broome county from the

microburst.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Norwich, Sidney, Walton, Guilford, Sanford, Colchester, Susquehanna,

Deposit, Coventry and Susquehanna Depot.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Binghamton.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…70MPH