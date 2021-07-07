Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 10:06 PM EDT until WED 11:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Otsego County in central New York…

Broome County in central New York…

Western Delaware County in central New York…

Northeastern Tioga County in central New York…

Southern Chenango County in central New York…

Eastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

North central Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 1100 PM EDT.

* At 1004 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Berkshire to near Royal, moving northeast at 45

mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…70 mph gusts with a danergrous microburst near Binghamton

airport moving northeast toward Chenango Forks and

Whitney Point.

Elsewhere with 60 mph gusts, Hail damage to vehicles is

expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also

likely to mobile homes,roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Norwich, Kirkwood,

Conklin, Maine, Sidney and Jackson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Binghamton.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…70MPH