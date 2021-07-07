Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 10:29 PM EDT until WED 11:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Delaware County in central New York…

Sullivan County in central New York…

Southeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Southeastern Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 1145 PM EDT.

* At 1028 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Roscoe to Glendale, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rockland, Scranton, Dunmore, Fallsburg, Carbondale, Old Forge,

Bushkill, Archbald, Monticello and Blakely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Binghamton.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH