Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 11:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT

FOR CENTRAL OTSEGO AND CENTRAL DELAWARE COUNTIES…

At 1125 PM EDT, Severe thuhnderstorms were located along a line

extending from Hartwick to Arkville, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE… Reports of downed trees and wires with these storms.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Oneonta, Delhi, Davenport, Roxbury, Worcester, Middlefield, Hartwick,

Maryland, Cooperstown and Westville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH