Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 6:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT

FOR CENTRAL CHENANGO COUNTY…

At 559 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brisben, or 13

miles southwest of Norwich, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Guilford, Oxford, Brisben, South Oxford, Smithville Center and Tyner.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…60MPH