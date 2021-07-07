Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN OTSEGO COUNTY…

At 721 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hartwick, or 7

miles southwest of Cooperstown, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Middlefield, Hartwick, Cooperstown, Westville, Westford, Cherry

Valley, Milford, Bowerstown, Elk Creek and Index.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH