Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 8:00 PM EDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 8:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN OTSEGO COUNTY…
At 721 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hartwick, or 7
miles southwest of Cooperstown, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Middlefield, Hartwick, Cooperstown, Westville, Westford, Cherry
Valley, Milford, Bowerstown, Elk Creek and Index.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH