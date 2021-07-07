Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 8:38 PM EDT until WED 9:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Chemung County in central New York…

Southwestern Tioga County in central New York…

Southeastern Steuben County in central New York…

Northern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 945 PM EDT.

* At 838 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Meads Creek to 7 miles northwest of Mansfield,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE… Trees and Wires have been downed due to winds.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Chemung, Elmira, Corning, Southport, Barton, Big Flats, Horseheads,

Sayre, Waverly and Elmira Heights.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Binghamton.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…70MPH