(WBNG) -- The 45th Annual Deposit Lumberjack Festival is coming up next weekend on July 16 and July 17.

Luke Tucker, who runs the annual event, says he and his family are excited for the two-day event, adding that preparations began back in December.

"Actually my parents ran the festival about 45 years ago so traditions kept on. Hopefully, my kids will do it someday," said Tucker. "There's something for everyone in the festival."

Tucker said that activities at the festival will include games, rides, a firework show, live music, parades, and, of course, the professional lumberjack competition.

The festival also helps support local not-for-profit and businesses in the area.

And if you haven't gotten your vaccination yet, the Festival will also host a mobile vaccination clinic, which is in partnership with the Broome County Health Department.

For more details, you can follow along on the Deposit Lumberjack Festival's Facebook page or website.