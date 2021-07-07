Trump ally launches election audit plan in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump is launching an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of the state’s 2020 election. Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County issued letters Wednesday to three counties, including Philadelphia, asking officials there to cooperate with a sweeping information request and to respond by July 31 with a plan to comply. Mastriano warned that he could issue subpoenas to holdouts with a vote of his Senate committee. No county election board, prosecutor or state official has raised a concern over election fraud in November’s election in Pennsylvania. The effort is facing strident opposition from Democrats, and any Senate-issued subpoenas will almost certainly be challenged in Pennsylvania’s courts.