Use this tool if to see if you’re eligible for Child Tax Credit payments

(WBNG/CBS) -- You may be eligible to receive $250 to $300 per month per child per month in Child Tax Credit payments.

To see if you're eligible, go to the IRS website and use the "Child Tax Credit Non-filer Sign-up Tool" by clicking here.

The IRS says it will be pay half of the total credit amount in advance monthly. You will claim the other half when you file your 2021 income-tax return.

The first advance payment will be made on July 15 and will then be made available on the 15th of every month, unless the 15th is on a weekend or holiday. Payments will be made available through direct deposit, paper checks and debit cards through the end of 2021.

The IRS says the following people should use the tool if you:

Are not required to file a 2020 tax return, didn’t file one and don’t plan to; and

Have a main home in the United States for more than half of the year.

Are not required to file a 2020 tax return, didn’t file and don’t plan to, and

Want to claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit and get your third Economic Impact Payment

The IRS said you should not use the tool if you:

Filed or plan to file a 2020 tax return; or

Claimed all your dependents on a 2019 tax return, including by reporting their information in 2020 using the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool; or

Were married at the end of 2020 unless you use the tool with your spouse and include your spouse’s information; or

Are a resident of a U.S. territory; or

Do not have a main home in the United States for more than half the year and, if you are married, your spouse does not have a main home in the United States for more than half the year; or

Do not have a qualifying child who was born before 2021 and had a Social Security number issued before May 17, 2021.

The enhanced Child Tax Credit was signed into law as part of the American Rescue Plan by President Joe Biden.