Watch: Sheriff’s office holds news conference on Windsor deputy-involved shooting

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. about a deputy-involved shooting that took place early in the morning on July 3 in the Town of Windsor.

The sheriff's office said a man who was armed with a handgun was injured after an exchange of gunfire with deputies on Cascade Valley Road.

No officers were injured in the gunfire exchange.

