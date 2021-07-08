Binghamton police make arrest into deadly stabbing investigation

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department announced an arrest in an investigation into the stabbing death of 27-year-old Takecia N. Mitchell.

According to a news release, Binghamton Police said 24-year-old Kout M. Akol o Binghamton was arrested after he turned himself into the Onondaga County's Sheriff's office.

Police said Akol was charged with murder in the second degree.

He was arraigned in Binghamton City Court and remanded to the Broome County Jail.

On July 3, police responded to 60 Saratoga Ave. around 1:45 a.m. for a report of a woman with multiple stab wounds.

Police said officers called EMS after they discovered Mitchell injured. They said she died from her injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Authorities said the investigation into the stabbing remains active and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Binghamton Police Detectives at 607-772-7080.

The Southern Tier Crime Analysis Center, U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Task Force, the Syracuse Police Department and the Onondaga County Sheriffs Office assisted the Binghamton Police Department with the investigation.