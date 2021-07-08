Broome County Humane Society rescues 19 new shelter dogs

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society is hoping to find forever homes for 19 new shelter dogs.

Thanks to help from the BISSEL Pet Foundation, over 350 pets from El Paso texas were distributed all across the country to help with an overcrowding issue.

Humane Society Executive Director Karen Matson said that it is rewarding for them to be able to help because this is why they opened the shelter in the first place.

"It feels really good to us because when we built this facility back in 2017 our goal was to save more animals." She said.

"When we have space in our shelter here we look for ways to reach out and help other groups, people, and organizations around us."

Matson said how excited they were to have these animals and hopes to have many of them ready for adoption as soon as next week.