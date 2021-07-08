Chinese port city Qingdao launches fight against algae bloom

BEIJING (AP) — The northern Chinese port city of Qingdao has deployed thousands of boats and powered scoops to deal with a massive algae bloom that is threatening sea life, tourism and water transport. The thick layer of plants that has clogged beaches appeared last month and is reportedly the heaviest on record. Such blooms can displace critical food sources for ocean animals while giving off a strong smell. State media say the outbreak has spread over around 9,290 square kilometers (3,600 square miles). They say authorities have deployed about 7,300 vessels that have collected 240,000 tons of algae.