Counting the cost: England fans gear up for Euro 2020 final

LONDON (AP) — There were no doubt a few hangovers across England after the national soccer team beat Denmark in the semifinals of the European Championship on Wednesday night. If England beats Italy in the final match, more people are likely to suffer post-celebration headaches on Monday morning. The worry is that the outpouring of joy in pubs and the streets will worsen rising coronavirus infection rates, particularly among younger men, many of whom have yet to be vaccinated. Although infections are less likely in an outdoor environment, public health experts warned that the virus could still find a way to spread as tens of thousands of fans travel to and from London’s Wembley Stadium.