Critics: Postal Service plans imperil community newspapers

The U.S. Postal Service’s plans to raise postage rates could present one more damaging blow to community newspapers already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and advertising declines. Rates on periodicals would increase by more than 8% as of Aug. 29. The price jump is part of a broad plan pushed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to overhaul mail operations. The impact of the rate increase is expected to be felt most by small daily and weekly newspapers, as well as rural newspapers, which depend on the Postal Service as they’ve shifted away from using independent contractors for deliveries.