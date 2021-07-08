Flash Flood Watch until FRI 11:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Delaware and Sullivan.

In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Northern Wayne, Pike and

Southern Wayne.

* Through Friday morning.

* Locally heavy rainfall, associated with Tropical Storm Elsa, will

spread north and northeast overnight, affecting areas which have

received significant precipitation over the past several days. The

combination of saturated conditions in additional to the expected

rainfall may cause localized flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&