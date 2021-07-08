Flash Flood Watch until FRI 11:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch until FRI 11:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, in central New York, Delaware and Sullivan.
In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Northern Wayne, Pike and
Southern Wayne.
* Through Friday morning.
* Locally heavy rainfall, associated with Tropical Storm Elsa, will
spread north and northeast overnight, affecting areas which have
received significant precipitation over the past several days. The
combination of saturated conditions in additional to the expected
rainfall may cause localized flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&