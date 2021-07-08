Here’s how you can prevent tick bites this summer

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department said it has seen an increase of tick-borne illnesses in the county.

The health department said, from 2014 to 2019, the estimated number of Lyme disease cases have increased from 152 to 330.

Additionally, they said in 2014, there were zero recorded cases of anaplasmosis compared to 23 cases in 2019.

The department said there have been 20 reported cases anaplasmosis so far in 2021. They have also reported a small number of cases of ehrlichiosis and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

Here are some tick-bite prevention tip, provided by the Broome County Health Department:

When spending time outdoors, wear light-colored clothing and tuck pants into socks and shirts into pants.

Perform frequent tick checks on skin and clothing. Ticks do not typically attach right away. Brush them off before they can attach.

Do a full-body tick check at the end of the day and shower as soon as possible after being outdoors. Showering will wash away ticks that haven’t been attached yet.

Use repellants containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), or para-methane-diol (PMD). Always follow product instructions.

Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% Permethrin. Always follow product instructions.

According to the health department, common tick-bite symptoms include: body and muscle aches, fever, headaches, fatigue, joint pain, stiff neck and facial paralysis.

The department asked that if you are bitten by a tick, you remove it as soon as possible with fine-tipped tweezers. They advised pull the tick out as close to the skin as possible with steady, even pressure. They also advise flushing it down the toilet or putting it in a sealed bag when throwing it away.

The department said if the tick is engorged or you believe that it has been attached for more than 36 hours, contact your health care provider.

You can find more information at the CDC's website by clicking here.