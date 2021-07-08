Israeli, Jordanian leaders meet amid push to improve ties

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — An Israeli official says Israel’s new prime minister met secretly with the Jordanian king last week. The two countries announced new agreements on water and trade on Thursday. The developments signaled improved relations with Israel’s new government following years of strained ties under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Under the deal, Jordan will purchase an additional 50 million cubic meters of water from Israel and increase its exports to the occupied West Bank from $160 million a year to around $700 million. Jordan is calling for efforts to revive the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. Israel says it considers Jordan, with whom it made peace in 1994, an “important neighbor and partner.”