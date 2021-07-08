Owego officials warn drivers of storm damages

(WBNG) -- Town of Owego officials are asking residents to use caution when driving around the town following Wednesday night's storms.

In a news release, officials warn that there are downed power lines, trees and "other obstacles" that could make travel difficult.

Additionally, they said several traffic lights are not working as of 4:15 p.m., but NYSEG is working to restore power lines and other equipment.

For more information about power outages across the state, go to the NYSEG Outage Map by clicking here.

Officials said the restoration of power may take awhile due to "major damage" to infrastructure.

Pedestrian should be cautious of the storm damages as well, they said.