Palestinian held in Israel to be released amid hunger strike

JERUSALEM (AP) — Supporters of a Palestinian man held in Israel without charges say he will soon be released after being on a hunger strike for more than two months. A lawyer said on Thursday that 28-year-old Ghadanfar Abu Atwan has deteriorated in recent days and is clinging to life. An advocate for Palestinian prisoners later said he would be transferred to a Palestinian hospital. His lawyer says he was arrested in October but never charged. Israel’s Supreme Court recently suspended Abu Atwan’s detention due to to his health crisis but he was still held in an Israeli hospital against his will.