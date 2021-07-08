Pet of the Week: Park

(WBNG) -- Meet Park from the Broome County Humane Society!

Park is around a year old. He has traits of a heeler or border collie mix, so he is an active guy! Park would do best in a house environment instead of an apartment. He would also thrive in a home with older children. The best parents for Park would be active and equally as playful -- an experienced owner who can continue training would be ideal! Park loves other dogs and loves to run around. He would make an amazing hiking or running buddy!



If you're interested in park, stop by the Broome County Humane Society as he is available today!