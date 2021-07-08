Polish draft law seen as targeting critical broadcaster

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Proposed legislative changes that would ban non-European ownership of Polish media have angered critics, who say they target the U.S. company Discovery Inc. that owns the TVN broadcaster which is openly critical of the right-wing government. The changes were published on the Polish parliament website late Wednesday and were proposed by lawmakers from the governing Law and Justice party that has been taking steps to control the media ever since winning power in 2015. Critics say the party has turned state TVP into its mouthpiece and has been seeking to limit media ownership by foreign investors. The broadcaster’s all-news channel, TVN24, that exposes alleged irregularities and scandals within the government has long irritated the Law and Justice party.