Prosecutor: Newspaper gunman killed 5 in revenge for article

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A prosecutor says the man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper murdered them out of revenge for an article about harassing a former school classmate, which he believed would hurt his ability to get dates with women. Anne Colt Leitess said Thursday in her opening statements that Jarrod Ramos has personality issues like narcissism. But she said he had no serious mental illness that qualifies him to be held not criminally responsible due to insanity — as his lawyers contend. She says they are things that make him eccentric or odd _ not things that make him insane.